Police: 2 men smash their way into jewelry kiosk, Target store

The men caught on camera breaking into and stealing from a jewelry kiosk at a Gwinnett County mall are now also wanted for breaking into a Target store, police said.

The kiosk heist happened at the Status Jewels kiosk on Sugarloaf Mills Road around 11 p.m. on Feb. 15. The two men used a hammer to smash a display case stealing about $1,500 worth of jewelry, police said.

Men break into mall kiosk with hammer, steal jewelry

About an hour later, the pair was seen again, this time caught on surveillance video at the Target store located at 875 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. Police said the two men broke through the front glass and stole several pieces of electronic.

Anyone with information or who recognize the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477