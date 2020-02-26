Expand / Collapse search

Police: Men break into mall kiosk with hammer, steal jewelry

Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for two men accused of breaking into and stealing from a jewelry kiosk at a mall in unincorporated Lawrenceville. 

It happened on February 15 around 11 p.m. at the Status Jewels kiosk on Sugarloaf Mills Road. 

According to investigators, two black men wearing hoodies used a hammer to break the display cases before stealing roughly $1,500 worth of jewelry. 

Police shared surveillance video in hopes of someone recognizing the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 770-513-5300. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. 