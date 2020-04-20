Police: 2 killed in Downtown Connector hit and run

Police are investigating after two people were killed in a hit and run on the Downtown Connector early Monday morning.

It happened on Interstate 75/85 northbound near Andrew Young International Boulevard. According to police, the 911 call came in shortly before 5 a.m.

April 20, 2020 - Deadly accident on Atlanta's Downtown Connector (FOX 5 Atlanta)

According to police, two people were involved in an accident and when they stepped outside their vehicle to check on the damage, another vehicle struck and killed them.

Police said the vehicle that hit the two victims left the scene.

Northbound lanes are shut down. Expect delays.