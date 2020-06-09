Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt after pick-up driver intentionally runs down pedestrians

Two people are dead and a third man is injured after Gwinnett County police said a pick-up truck driver ran over the pedestrians.

Investigators believe the driver acted intentionally, stemming from an altercation at Corona Billiards on the 5200 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and spilling into the parking lot.

"There was some sort of dispute inside the bar; after the pedestrians eventually left the bar, that’s when they were struck in the parking lot by the driver of a pick-up truck," said Cpl. Michele Pihera, Gwinnett County police.

That driver sped off around 2 a.m. with a team of witnesses on his tail.

"He was followed around the corner by additional witnesses and eventually flagged down by an off-duty officer who was working a part-time job," Pihera described.

The officer pulled over the driver, who was hauling what appeared to be a load of cinderblocks. The suspect was taken into custody near South Norcross Tucker Road and Graves Road -- less than a mile from the scene.

Police believe the suspect and victims did not know each other before the disagreement at the bar.

The shopping center's entire parking lot remained taped off for hours, as both the Homicide Unit and Accident Investigation Unit sifted through evidence. FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda spotted a trail of shoes, hats and belongings throughout the parking lot.

While the driver is in custody, police are asking any witnesses to contact 770-513-5300.