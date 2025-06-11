Man wanted for pointing gun at hotel worker in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of pointing a gun at a hotel employee in downtown Atlanta.
What we know:
According to police, officers responded on May 31 to a report of a man yelling and brandishing a firearm at a female employee inside the Hampton Inn hotel at 161 Ted Turner Drive. Surveillance footage shows the man at the hotel counter holding a gun during the encounter.
The Atlanta Police Department released this image showing a man yelling at and then pointing a gun at the female clear at the Hampton Inn located at 161 Ted Turner Driver in Atlanta on May 31, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)
What we don't know:
After the confrontation, the suspect was seen leaving the building and heading north on Ted Turner Drive, investigators said. He hasn't been seen since.
What you can do:
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tips can be submitted anonymously and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details and images for this article.