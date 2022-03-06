Police: 1 shot in southeast Atlanta near Lakewood Ave.

Atlanta Police are investigating after at least one person was shot Sunday evening in southeast Atlanta.

Offices went to the intersection of Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy and Lakewood Ave. after a report of a person shot.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

It is unclear if police have identified or arrested any suspects.

