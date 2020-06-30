Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Midtown drive-by shooting

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened along Parkway Drive in Midtown just after 1 a.m.

Investigators said several young men were sitting on the sidewalk when an unknown person in a burgundy Dodge charger or challenger drove up and opened fire.

According to police, one of the guys, a 23-year-old, was killed in the shooting.

Four others drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said one of the victims is listed in critical condition.

Police are now reviewing multiple surveillance cameras in the area, hoping to learn more about the deadly drive-by shooting.