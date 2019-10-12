Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County hotel shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene investigating a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County hotel Saturday afternoon.
According to DeKalb County police, officers were called to the Scottish Inn hotel on the 6200 block of Memorial Drive and West Mountain Streets after a report of a person shot.
When they got to the hotel, officials say they found two victims inside a hotel room.
One of the victims was already dead. The other was in serious condition and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police told FOX 5 it appears as though the two shooting victims got into a dispute and shot each other.
Police have not released the names of the two people involved. No charges have been made at this time.