Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say

article

Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the man was standing outside when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire.

The man did not know who the shooter was.

Atlanta police investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Plaza Lane on Nov. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

A description of the vehicle was not released.

No arrests have been made.

The Atlanta Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.