Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening.
Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday.
Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Investigators say the man was standing outside when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire.
The man did not know who the shooter was.
Atlanta police investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Plaza Lane on Nov. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)
A description of the vehicle was not released.
No arrests have been made.
The Atlanta Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.