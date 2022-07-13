More than a thousand left without power after SUV barrels through power pole in Chamblee

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A crash along Plaster Road in Chamblee knocked out power to more than a thousand homes on July 13, 2022. (FOX 5)

A single-vehicle crash in Chamblee left more than a thousand homes without power on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. along Plaster Road near Woodacres Road in Chamblee. Police have released few details about the crash.

At some point, an older-model Cadillac SUV left the roadway and struck a power pole, knocking a three-foot section out. The SUV ended up on its side in a resident’s front yard. The power pole landed upright, but in the street next to the curb.

Cable and data lines became dislodged, but the power lines appeared intact. Georgia Power estimated more than a thousand homes were without power for about two hours. Crews were able to switch power back on for about half of those customers after two hours.

One person was inside the SUV at the time of the crash. They were not seriously injured.

Plaster Road was blocked for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash and replace the power pole.

Residents in the area said this is not the first time power has been knocked out by a crash. They expressed concerns over how close the power poles are to the street and excessive speeding along Plaster Road. Speed cameras were installed in a school zone about a half mile up the road to help address some of those concerns. Investigators have not said if speed was a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.