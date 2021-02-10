Planters Peanuts donates $130K to help keep Manuel's Tavern open

article

The mascot for Planters Peanuts is donating thousands of dollars to help keep an iconic Atlanta bar and restaurant open during the pandemic.

After 64 years in business, Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta faced serious financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to FOX 5 in December, owner Brian Maloof said the restaurant has lost about $25,000 each month since the start of the pandemic.

"We seat 340 people inside and we have a lot of event space and the one thing that's been cut is events," Maloof said. "That's our bread and butter. That's how we make our money."

Maloof said they've tried various ways to cut costs but it's just not enough.

However, his customers, some of whom have been patrons for decades, came together to figure out how to keep the doors open.

Customer Angelo Fuster organized a fundraiser called "Save Manuel's" on GoFundMe for $75,000. In a matter of days, it shot past that goal.

"When I heard Manuel’s might have to close by the end of December, permanently, that was a dagger in my heart," Fuster explained.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $186,000.

Now Mr. Peanut has joined in with a donation to help the business.

Instead of a Super Bowl ad, the Planters company decided to donate the money it would have spent to causes it decided were worthy, including Manuel's.

"After 60 years, Manuel’s is more than a bar. It’s a home away from home," the company tweeted out.

The company is donating $130,000 to the bar to join the community effort to help keep the doors open.

"Now that's what I call picking up the tab," the company said.

