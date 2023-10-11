2 injured after plane crashes in Clayton County neighborhood

Two women were injured when their small plane crash-landed in a Clayton County neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that they found the victims in some woods behind some homes along Tara Beach Lane.

According to police, officers received reports of a private small plane in distress shortly before midnight.

After searching the area for over an hour, officers found the remains of the plane and the two women on the forest floor.

Police shared a photo of the plane, which had crashed nearly straight into the ground.

Investigators say the plane had run out of gas.

A neighbor who says he lives just a house away from where the plane went down says he was watching TV when he heard a loud boom.

The man didn't know what was happening until he went outside to investigate and saw the police activity and the medics transporting the two victims to a local hospital.

Authorities say the women were thankfully not seriously injured in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into what led up to the crash.