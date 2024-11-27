Fayette County animal shelter mourns Virginia pilot killed while rescuing dogs

The Brief Seuk Kim, a 49-year-old volunteer with Pilots N Paws, died in a plane crash during a rescue mission. The crash happened in the Catskill Mountains while Kim was transporting three dogs from Maryland to New York; one dog also died. Kim is being remembered across the country for his dedication to rescuing animals. Cynthia Saracino, an animal rescuer in Fayette County, highlighted Kim's relentless efforts to saving animals in need. A fundraiser has been established to support Kim's family.



Animal rescue groups across the country are mourning the death of 49-year-old Seuk Kim, a beloved volunteer pilot with the non-profit Pilots N Paws organization.

The Virginia man spent countless hours flying across the country to rescue animals in need of good homes. He was on a rescue mission Sunday when his life was tragically cut short.

Kim was flying three small dogs from Maryland to Albany, New York when the plane he was piloting crashed in the Catskill Mountains on Sunday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Seuk Kim (Credit: Karissa Gregory)

Kim died in the crash. One of the dogs was also killed.

The other dogs survived with injuries and were rescued at the crash site.

"It's a huge loss. It's a huge loss for our community," animal rescuer Cynthia Saracino told FOX 5.

Saracino worked closely with Kim. He often transported dogs from the Fayette County Animal Shelter to other parts of the country. She and others in the close-knit community said he made a great impact.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Seuk Kim (Credit: Karissa Gregory)

"He was kind of the middle man," Saracino explained. "He would get our animals. He helped us save several animals and get them from the Southeast up into the Northeast. Seuk never said no."

Saracino said Kim's love for animals extended far beyond those he helped transport. He would often advocate for sick animals and those awaiting adoption.

"It's a lot. His contribution is huge. It's going to be felt for a long time, his loss," Saracino said.

Kim is survived by a wife and three children. A fundraiser has been started to help Kim's family during this difficult time.