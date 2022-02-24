Expand / Collapse search
Person found shot at busy intersection in northeast Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 5:49PM
NE Atlanta
Atlanta police investigate after a person was found shot near the intersection of Piedmont Road NE and Rockledge Road NE on Feb. 24, 2022. article

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say officers found a person shot near a busy northeast Atlanta intersection.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. along Piedmont Road NE at Rockledge Road NE.  Atlanta police say few details can be released at this time.

The identity and condition of the victim was not immediately known.

It was not clear if police were searching for a shooter.

Traffic in the area was rerouted down Cheshire Bridge Road and Piedmont Circle while police reinvestigated the scene.

The scene is just south of the location where a gunman shot four people inside two Atlanta spas in March 2021.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

