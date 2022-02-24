Person found shot at busy intersection in northeast Atlanta

article

Police in Atlanta say officers found a person shot near a busy northeast Atlanta intersection.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. along Piedmont Road NE at Rockledge Road NE. Atlanta police say few details can be released at this time.

The identity and condition of the victim was not immediately known.

It was not clear if police were searching for a shooter.

Traffic in the area was rerouted down Cheshire Bridge Road and Piedmont Circle while police reinvestigated the scene.

The scene is just south of the location where a gunman shot four people inside two Atlanta spas in March 2021.

