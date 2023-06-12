1 injured, person of interest detained after man opens fire at Piedmont Park basketball courts

At least one woman has been injured in a shooting at the basketball courts located in Piedmont Park. The unexpected gunfire just after 6 p.m. sent people scrambling. Police say they have since detained one person of interest.

Atlanta police say the victim was just a bystander who was collateral damage to a dispute on the court.

FOX 5 reporter Rob DiRienzo was in the area when the incident happened and saw people running for cover.

"I was supposed to be playing tennis up here and was walking up and just heard some shots and people started running," said witness Jason Farhadi. "You just don't expect this to happen especially not up here."

The victim was taken away by ambulance. Officials say she was alert, conscious and breathing when EMS rendered aid at the park.

Police have not released any identifying information on the victim or the person of interest.

Officials administer aid to woman shot at Piedmont Park on June 12, 2023.

Doctor rushes to Piedmont Park shooting victim's aid

"I was playing basketball for the last hour, so, I saw … people arguing. There were a couple of hard fouls, but there wasn't anything serious," said Dr. Adam Kalweriski.

"Two people arguing, not involving anyone. I left 20 second, come down here, as soon as I left, I heard about five or six shots, and I came up. And then there was that one girl that was shot in her thumb. No other injuries," the doctor told FOX 5 Atlanta.

He said the woman was a bystander who was watching the games, and the guy that was being shot at he didn't get shot himself.

He thought the first couple of shots were just fireworks, but as the shots continued, he realized it was more than that.

"And then people started running, and I was just right here," said Dr. Kalweriski.

Kalweriski is trained for three years as an ER doctor at Grady Memorial Hospital, so he ran to the scene to see if he could help.

"She was lucky, I can tell you. I mean it was a graze wound. And the other guy was lucky, I don't know how no one else got shot," said Dr. Kalweriski.

He said the area where it happened was a tight spot, so it was a fluke that no one else was shot.

He said emergency crews were on the scene within two minutes.

Has there been a shooting at Piedmont Park before?

Police were also looking for a gunman who opened fire in the park in April. On Tuesday, April 25 a 28-year-old man was shot. At the time, Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond admitted the cameras in the area weren't fully functional, making it more difficult for authorities to locate the shooter.

He said the park's cameras have since been fixed. It is not yet clear if officials opted in to review surveillance footage before the person of interest in Monday evening's shooting was detained.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.