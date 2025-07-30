Piedmont Fayette Hospital announces $275M expansion to enhance patient care

article

The Brief Piedmont Fayette Hospital plans a $275 million expansion, including a new patient tower and upgrades to critical areas like surgical services and pharmacy. The expansion will add approximately 218,250 square feet of new construction and renovate 31,304 square feet of existing space, with construction starting in early 2026. This project is the largest capital investment for Piedmont Healthcare since Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta, reflecting the hospital's growth and regional service expansion.



Another big hospital expansion is being planned, this time at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

What we know:

The facility will undergo a $275 million expansion following approval from the Piedmont Healthcare Board of Directors.

The project will add a new patient tower and upgrade critical areas of the hospital, including surgical services, the kitchen, lab, pharmacy, and other key departments. Plans call for the construction of four new operating rooms with space for four additional ones in the future. A new Central Utility Plant will be built to serve the enlarged hospital campus, and the loading dock will be renovated and expanded.

The expansion includes approximately 218,250 square feet of new construction and renovations to 31,304 square feet of existing space.

What they're saying:

"Piedmont Fayette has been fortunate to grow alongside Fayette County since we opened our doors in 1997," said Steve Porter, CEO of Piedmont Fayette. "The scale of this project reflects how the hospital has grown to serve not just Fayette, but patients of counties to our north and south. This expansion is necessary to care for the needs of the greater community and to continue to provide high-quality, patient-centered care."

"We opened the East Tower (our last expansion) towards the end of 2017," Porter said. "Since then, we have focused on bringing new providers and technology to the hospital to perform more complex cases. We believe this expansion is the next logical step for Piedmont Fayette and the region."

Why you should care:

This marks the health system’s largest capital investment since the construction of Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta.

Dig deeper:

Originally opened as Fayette Community Hospital in 1997 with 54 beds, Piedmont Fayette has grown into a regional medical center. It now has 310 beds, more than 2,300 employees, performs over 13,000 surgeries annually, and sees about 130,000 outpatient visits each year.

What's next:

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and take approximately three years to complete.