Pickle bouquet: Company selling a delicious DIY alternative for Valentine’s Day

Forget roses or chocolate. Nothing shows a loved one how much you really care like a bouquet of pickles.

Grillo’s Pickles, a Boston-based pickle company offering the unique bouquet, knows that any pickle lover would love nothing more than to get a Valentine’s Day gift filled with their favorite snack.

As a result, the company is selling a “Make Your Own Pickle Bouquet Kit,” which includes an empty 32-ounce pickle container, 15 wooden skewers, floral foam, ribbon, cellophane, a folded card for the recipient — and a coupon for a free jar of Grillo’s pickles.

The company’s pickles are can be found at grocery stores nationwide and include dill spears, hot spears, wholes, chips or half sour pickles.

Grillo’s Pickles also suggests adding extras like fresh dill, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes or even mini mozzarella balls to really spice up the Valentine’s Day bouquet.

The do-it-yourself pickle bouquet kit comes with an empty Grillo’s Pickle jar, skewers, a Valentine’s Day card and more. (Photo credit: Grillos Pickles)

“Not only is a pickle bouquet more beautiful than a dozen red roses, and healthier than a standard box of chocolate, it’s also far more creative,” Founder and CEO Travis Grillo told Taste of Home, a food media brand that publishes magazines, recipes, cookbooks and more.

The kit, which is being sold for $25, is available for pre-order and will be delivered by Feb. 12, according to the company’s website.

Based on photos shared online, the bouquet looks to be a really big dill.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.