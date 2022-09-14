3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say

article

Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle.

It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol say a driver was exiting the wrong way out of the parking lot, was blocked by a bush, and did not see the school bus traveling down Chamber Street.

Troopers say 30 children were on board the bus. One child complained of neck pain and was taken to Piedmont Mountainside Hospital. Two children reported minor injuries. They were checked out at the scene and released to their parents.

PARENTS FRUSTRATED OVER PICKENS COUNTY'S RESPONSE TO SCHOOL BUS ISSUES

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was cited for failure to yield.

The Pickens County Schools declined an offer to comment on this story.