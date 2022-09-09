Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues

The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee.

The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those incidents never came up and that left one mom very frustrated.

"We want to get answers, we don't want this to happen again," said Katie Lewis.

It was more than two weeks ago when FOX 5 first introduced you to Lewis. Her first-grade son Tucker was on a school bus heading home when it crashed into a ditch on Fortner Road in August. The driver, 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker would later be arrested on a DUI charge, but before he could be cuffed, Georgia State Patrol says the school system gave him another bus to finish the route.

Nearly three weeks later Lewis still has not gotten all of her questions answered.

"How it was allowed to happen, why it was allowed to happen, are there going to be new procedures in place, are there going to be more background checks done on people," she told FOX 5.

Days after Tucker was booked and charged, a second bus driver, 43-year-old Tammy Decerbo, was accused of driving under the influence in her personal car just about an hour after finishing her morning route. That same week, a district employee was attacked by a student on a bus requiring law enforcement to remove the child.

Two Pickens County school bus drivers arrested for driving drunk, one during their route and other after, police say. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

During Thursday's board meeting there was talk about buses, but no mention of the three incidents involving transportation employees.

FOX 5 asked Superintendent Tony Young and Board Chair Sue Finley about it afterward.

"I'll just have to refer you to the press release," Young said.

"I can't say anything more just go to the press release," Finley said.

The press release in question was released more than two weeks ago. It said Tucker was fired after the arrest and Decerbo would be suspended until the situation is resolved.

Lewis was not able to make Thursday's meeting, but she says she deserves more answers.

"It's like they're trying to sweep it under the rug like it never happened," Lewis said.

Young wrote in the statement last month that they are looking at policies and procedures, but he said Thursday that they are not considering anything right now.

You can read Pickens County's statement from Aug. 24 below:

"As the public is aware, there was a Pickens County bus driver arrested Friday evening for DUI. He registered .03 on a Georgia State Patrol administered breathalyzer test after he finished his bus route. This driver's employment will be terminated. There was a second bus driver arrested for DUI Monday morning by the Georgia State Patrol while in her personal vehicle. There were no indications that this driver was impaired while driving her bus that morning. However, notwithstanding that, she will be suspended until the charges pending against her are resolved. In addition, we have begun a review of our bus related policies, procedures, and protocols with staff and outside consultants which will lead to additional training and guidance for those involved with transporting our children. I offer my sincerest apology for the actions of our bus driver Friday afternoon. I can assure you that the PCSD has zero tolerance for this type of behavior."