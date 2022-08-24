School district fires bus driver accused of DUI during route, suspends second driver

article

The Pickens County School District superintendent said the district fired a bus driver charged with DUI after crashing a bus with children on board. Another bus driver charged with DUI allegedly after completing her bus route is suspended.

Superintendent Tony Young said the district is reviewing bus-related policies with staff and plans to implement additional training for drivers.

"I offer my sincerest apology for the actions of our bus driver Friday afternoon," Young wrote. "I can assure you that the PCSD has zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

Law enforcement arrested 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker saying he was driving drunk when his bus crashed on Fortner Road with students inside. The district said his blood-alcohol content was .03 when Georgia State Patrol tested him after he finished his bus route.

Law enforcement arrested 43-year-old Tammy Decerbo on Monday morning after finishing her morning bus route. The school district said there is no indication that Decerbo was duck when she was driving her bus that morning. She will be suspended while her legal case is pending.

Pickens County parents were furious to find out Tucker drove their kids home.

"There should have been another driver that took over, it should have been somebody else that brought our kids home, not the same driver that was drunk," said Katie Lewis.