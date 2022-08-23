Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say

A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.

Deputies say they spotted a juvenile punching on of the adults on board the bus.

Deputies and school police pulled the child off the bus. The child was then taken home and released to the care of his family.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Deputies say the case remains open.

The school district did not comment on the incident.

This is not the first issue the Pickens County Schools transpiration department has seen this school yea. Earlier this month, two school bus drivers were arrested for DUI following their bus route.