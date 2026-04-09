Pickens County man arrested for social media threats

article

The Brief Pickens County deputies arrested Jerry Warren for allegedly posting threats to harm others with a vehicle. Warren faces charges of making terroristic threats and violating his felony probation. Investigators have not confirmed which social media platform Warren used to post the threats.



A Pickens County man with a violent criminal history has been arrested for posting a threat on social media.

What we know:

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Warren was charged with making terroristic threats and felony probation violation.

Warren was booked into the Pickens County Jail without bond.

What they're saying:

"Due to the nature of the threats, which included statements about using a vehicle to harm others, along with Warren’s extensive criminal history involving acts of violence and an active probation warrant, the Pickens Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for terroristic threats and a search warrant for his residence," the sheriff’s office posted to its Facebook page on Thursday.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific social media platform Warren allegedly used or what prompted the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials have not released the exact wording of the threats or a specific timeline of when the post was discovered.