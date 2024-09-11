Photos: UGA honors 9/11 heroes with first-ever memorial Sanford Stadium stair climb

Image 1 of 23 ▼ Athens Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services participate in a memorial stair climb in Sanford Stadium to honor the lost lives during 9/11. (University of Georgia)

The University of Georgia marked the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with its inaugural memorial stair climb at Sanford Stadium on Monday.

Over 150 participants, including members of UGA’s Army and Air Force ROTC, Athens-Clarke County fire and police departments, and the UGA Police Department, gathered at the stadium at 6 a.m. to honor the lives lost in the World Trade Center attacks. The event, organized by UGA’s ROTC groups, paid tribute to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day.

Participants climbed 120 steps in the stadium 19 times, mirroring the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers that first responders ascended on September 11, 2001.

"My stepdad was a fireman in New Jersey during the attacks, so it’s always been something big to me," said Emaleigh Drake, a UGA ROTC senior who helped organize the event. "The firefighters are already completing this in their gear, so we need to make sure it's strenuous on us."

Drake added that the organizers chose not to count the 120 steps back down as part of the set, believing it wouldn't be challenging enough.

The memorial event also featured a speech from a 9/11 survivor. Organizers hope to make the stair climb an annual tradition, continuing to honor the heroes who gave their lives that day.