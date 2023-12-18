PHOTOS: Life of Joy residential light display in Kennesaw

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Photo by Joyce E. Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

The annual Lights of Joy residential light display on Ben King Road in Kennesaw may be the largest residential light display in Georgia. It features 246 lighted trees, 40 musical trees, 60 Christmas-shaped holly bushes, a lighted tunnel and 1.2 million lights.

Richard Taylor started the light display in 1988. It is a tribute to his mother who was named "Joy." It is open daily from 6 to 11 p.m. through Dec. 28. Admission is a $5 donation per person. Payment is based on the honor system.

Parking is available at the church across the street from the display.