Photos: The massive fire that took out much loved Dill's Food City in Royston

After a massive fire ripped through Dill's Food City in Royston over the weekend, officials said the grocery was a complete loss. Now, the family who owns the beloved shop is asking customers for a favor.

Dill's Food City operated out of two locations: Lavonia on Augusta Road, and Royston on Cook Street. At around midnight on Feb. 17, the Royston store burst into flames, destroying the grocery store that became a community staple over the years.

Royston Fire Chief Matt Elrod told FOX 5 Atlanta most local teens have found themselves working there, including him. The store was known to be deeply involved in community activities, particularly in sports and various local organizations.

After the fire, the Dilworth Family posted to Facebook asking their loyal customers to support their surviving location in Lavonia. Depending on the route taken, there's about a 20-minute car ride between the two cities.

"The outpouring of loyalty and concern from our community has humbled us. While we are heartbroken, we are focusing on how lucky we are that no one was injured. We are asking for prayers for our dedicated Dill’s team members as we navigate through this difficult time," the family said in a post.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. It appears no one else was injured.