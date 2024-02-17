Fire destroys popular Dill's grocery story in NE Georgia

A devastating fire erupted in Royston just after midnight, threatening to obliterate Dill's Food City in Royston.

According to local fire officials, the intensity of the blaze was so severe that flames were seen shooting through the roof upon their arrival. It took a staggering million gallons of water to finally bring the situation under control. The fire chief, who had a personal connection to the establishment having worked there in the past, expressed his sentiments about the unfortunate incident.

"It's very unfortunate for the city, and especially for the Dill family who owns the store. They've been an integral part of this community for a long time, and the store has served as a staple in our daily lives," remarked the fire chief in an interview with FOX 5.

Firefighters from several counties responded to the fire. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

Dill's grocery store has a longstanding history in Royston, having been deeply involved in community activities, particularly in sports and various local organizations.

The fire department says the grocery store is a complete loss.