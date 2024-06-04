PHOTOS: Alice's Wonderland Returns at Atlanta Botanical Garden | 2024

Alice's Wonderland Returns is now on display at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. The larger-than-life living sculptures portray famous characters from Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." Visitors can expect to see 7 installations consisting of nearly 40 sculptures. The sculptures, by the way, are made through a process called mosaiculture, which features an exterior of live plants over a metal framework. The exhibit, which is on display through September, is included in the price of admission. Click here for more information.

RELATED: Storybook characters return to Atlanta Botanical Garden

Image 1 of 50 ▼

All photos by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Digital