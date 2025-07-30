Bus stop forecast: First day back-to-school outlook by district

The Brief A stationary front is set to change wind patterns, ushering in cooler and drier conditions across Georgia this weekend, with Sunday temperatures anticipated to reach the 70s. As students head back to school on Thursday and Friday, they will encounter intense heat, with temperatures nearing the low 90s and heat index values potentially surpassing 100 in certain regions. In Georgia, the sun will rise before 7 a.m. daily until August 16.



The forecast in Georgia is set to take a bit of a dip in temperature as we head into the back-to-school season.

Students from across the state are gearing up to head back to the bus stop as early as Thursday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is breaking down the first day of school forecast for each district.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGE

Sunrise time in Georgia

What we know:

Sunrise on Thursday is scheduled for 6:49 a.m.

The sunrise time is expected to be before 7 a.m. through Aug. 16.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes has been tracking the changeover from extreme heat back to a more traditional wedge pattern.

As the week wraps up, scattered storms are likely to return during the day on Friday, driven by a front that is expected to stall to the south. That front will shift winds and help usher in cooler and drier conditions over the weekend.

"This is going to be that stereotypical wedge pattern that we see with the cloud cover and the cooler temperatures, thanks to high pressure located up towards the North and East," Forbes said. "The other thing it's going to do is really take care of a lot of our humidity."

Humidity will remain high through Friday, but drier air begins to filter in Saturday. Sunday is expected to feel especially pleasant, with highs in the 70s and a noticeable drop in moisture levels.

"Boom, that's going to feel pretty nice," Forbes said. "Not only are we going to be looking at temperatures in the seventies for Sunday afternoon, but the air is going to be pretty dry, not completely dry, but pretty dry thanks to that northeasterly breeze."

For Thursday night, metro Atlanta is forecast to dip to around 76 degrees, with a few isolated storms possible before midnight. On Friday, temperatures will climb to near 92 degrees, with more afternoon thunderstorms possible and heat index values reaching 100 degrees or more, particularly in areas south and east of the city.

"For tomorrow, upwards of ninety-two, a mix of sun and clouds with some more afternoon storms," Forbes said. "That cool down? It's not tomorrow. We are still going to look at heat index values upwards of a hundred."

By the weekend, parts of north Georgia will see daytime highs in the 70s, a sharp contrast to the recent oppressive heat. Despite the cooler trend, Forbes cautioned not to confuse the shift with a seasonal change.

"This is not fall arriving," he said. "It’s still the first week of August. We are going to warm back up. But as we do so, the humidity is not going to [be] quite as bad and the rain chances are going to be a bit lower."

Rain chances taper off early next week, with a 30 percent chance of showers on Monday and just 20 percent by Wednesday.

"It’s going to feel pretty nice outside this weekend as long as you can dodge some showers," Forbes added.

Bus stop forecast district-by-district

By the numbers:

Forecasts can vary from location-to-location, so here's a breakdown of your first day forecast by date and location:

July 31

Students returning to school across parts of Georgia on Thursday can expect sweltering conditions and a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will hover in the low 90s with heat index values nearing triple digits. Patchy morning fog may affect visibility in some areas. Here's the breakdown of each district:

Decatur City Schools

Rain and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon and early evening. Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 92 degrees and heat index values approaching 98. Winds will remain calm before turning west around 5 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

Douglas County School System

Patchy morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies and a high near 90 on Thursday. Thunderstorms are expected after 5 p.m., with heat index values reaching up to 97. Winds will shift west around 5 mph. Rain chances stand at 60 percent.

Henry County Schools

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 5 p.m. Thursday. Highs will reach around 92 with a heat index possibly hitting 100. Winds will be calm before shifting southwest later in the day. Rain chances are 60 percent.

Jackson County Schools

Thursday will bring a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms. Patchy fog may occur early, followed by partly sunny conditions and a high near 92. The heat index could climb to 98 with light southwest winds.

Griffin-Spalding County Schools

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast Thursday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with highs around 92 and heat index values up to 98. Winds will be calm before shifting southwest.

Lamar County School District

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach 91, and the heat index may hit 100. Winds will stay light, shifting southwest in the afternoon.

August 1

Friday’s forecast brings more heat and increased storm activity in the afternoon for a wide stretch of Georgia school districts. Many areas may see patchy morning fog followed by mostly sunny skies before rain chances spike later in the day. Here's the breakdown of each district:

Banks County Schools

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday, with showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Morning fog may be present. Highs will approach 95 with calm winds turning west by afternoon. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Barrow County Schools

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon. Winds will shift west around 5 mph. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Bremen City Schools

Patchy fog early Friday will give way to mostly sunny skies and a high near 89. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Buford City Schools

Friday night brings a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows around 71.

Butts County Schools

A mostly sunny Friday with highs near 92. Showers and storms are likely after 2 p.m., with a 60 percent chance of rain. Winds will become westerly in the afternoon.

Carroll County Schools

Morning fog will clear Friday ahead of mostly sunny skies and a high near 89. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely, with a 70 percent chance of rain and westward winds around 5 mph.

Cherokee County School District

A mostly sunny Friday with highs near 92. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely, especially after 2 p.m. Winds will shift west by afternoon, with rain chances at 70 percent.

Coweta County Schools

Mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 are forecast for Friday. Showers and storms are likely after 2 p.m. with light westward winds and a 60 percent chance of rain.

Dawson County School System

Morning fog will clear to reveal mostly sunny skies Friday, with a high near 90. Thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m., with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Floyd County Schools

Fog will linger early Friday, followed by sunshine and a high near 94. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely with a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

Franklin County School System

Expect a hot and mostly sunny Friday with a high near 95. Afternoon storms are likely, and winds will come from the southwest. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Gilmer County Schools

Morning fog will clear for a mostly sunny Friday with a high near 82. Thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m., and northwest winds will increase slightly. Rain chance is 70 percent.

Hall County School System

Patchy fog early Friday will clear for mostly sunny conditions and a high near 92. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Jefferson City School System

Mostly sunny skies and a high near 95 are expected Friday, with patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon storms are likely with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Lumpkin County Schools

Patchy fog will clear Friday morning ahead of a sunny afternoon with highs near 92. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Marietta City Schools

A mostly sunny Friday with highs near 92. Thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. Winds will come from the west. Rain chances stand at 70 percent.

Morgan County School District

Mostly sunny skies and highs near 93 are forecast Friday. Afternoon storms are likely, especially after 2 p.m., with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Paulding County School District

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Light northwest winds expected with a 70 percent rain chance.

Pickens County Schools

Fog may linger early Friday before mostly sunny skies and a high near 89. Thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m., with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Oglethorpe County Schools

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93. Patchy morning fog is possible, and afternoon thunderstorms are likely. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Troup County Schools

Expect patchy fog early Friday followed by mostly sunny skies and a high near 90. Thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Rome City Schools

A mostly sunny Friday is forecast, with highs near 93. Thunderstorms are expected after 2 p.m., and morning fog may linger. Rain chance is 70 percent.

Putnam County School District

Friday brings mostly sunny conditions and a high near 92. Thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Walton County Schools

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93. Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 2 p.m. with a 60 percent chance of rain.

White County Schools

Patchy fog early Friday will clear for mostly sunny skies and a high near 89. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

August 4

As more districts return to class on Monday, unsettled weather is expected across Metro Atlanta. Scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, and high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s under partly sunny skies. Here's the breakdown of each district:

Atlanta Public Schools

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected Monday. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83.

Clayton County Public Schools

Showers and storms are likely on Monday with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 83.

Cobb County School District

Partly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a 50 percent chance of showers and storms. The high will be around 84.

DeKalb County School District

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday under partly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 83.

Fayette County Public Schools

Monday brings a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 83.

Fulton County Schools

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday with a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 83.

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Partly sunny Monday with a high near 83. Showers and thunderstorms are possible with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Heard County Schools

Monday will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will reach 82.

Newton County Schools

A 50 percent chance of showers and storms is forecast Monday. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83.

Rabun County School District

Expect mostly sunny conditions Monday with a high near 76. Rain and thunderstorm chances are at 50 percent.

Rockdale County Public Schools

Partly sunny skies and a high near 84 are expected Monday, with a 50 percent chance of showers and storms.

August 5

Tuesday will bring more clouds, cooler highs in the low to mid-80s, and a persistent risk of thunderstorms across north and west Georgia. While not everyone will see storms, many districts could experience interruptions from afternoon rainfall. Here's the breakdown of each district:

Calhoun City School System

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with a high near 83. Skies will be partly sunny. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Forsyth County Schools

Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 82 Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Haralson County School System

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 82 and a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Gainesville City School System

Rain and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday under partly sunny skies. The high will be near 81. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Social Circle City Schools

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Whitfield County Schools

Expect partly sunny skies Tuesday and a high near 85. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Rain chance is 60 percent.

August 6

By Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue affecting parts of northern and eastern Georgia. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s with partly sunny skies, providing some relief from earlier heat but keeping conditions unsettled.

Bartow County Schools

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Cartersville City Schools

Partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 85. Thunderstorms are likely. Chance of rain is 60 percent.

Clarke County School District

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 84. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected.

Fannin County Schools

Expect partly sunny skies Wednesday and a high near 83. Showers and storms are likely with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Jasper County School District

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high near 85. Chance of rain is 60 percent.

Pike County Schools

Partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 83. Thunderstorms are likely with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Union County School System

Expect a high near 82 Wednesday under partly sunny skies. Thunderstorms are likely with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Meriwether County School District

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high near 82. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Oconee County Schools

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 83. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Rain chance is 60 percent.

Madison County Schools

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 83.

School districts not listed

What's next:

Walker County Schools, Polk County School District, and Rabun County (Pre-K) return to the classroom on Aug. 7 with Gordon County Schools, the Habersham County School District, and Towns County Schools returning the following day.

Unfortunately, the FOX 5 Storm Team forecast does not extend to those dates yet, but will be added and updated as the dates draw near.