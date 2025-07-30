Late-night stabbing under investigation on Garnett Avenue in South Fulton

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Wednesday evening in a South Fulton neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers were called out just before 9:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of Garnett Avenue.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers arrived to find a man on the ground outside a home with an apparent stab wound.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

One person, whose name was not released, was detained at the scene, but it is not clear how they are linked to the incident.

It is not clear if the victim lived at the home.

His name has not been released.

What's next:

South Fulton’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations are investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case should call the South Fulton Police Department.