13-year-old Pike County boy faces long recovery after devastating head-on crash

A 13-year-old boy is undergoing multiple surgeries after a violent head-on collision in Henry County left him seriously hurt.

Photos show their car mangled by the force of the crash.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A car crash left 13-year-old Easton Lacewell fighting for his life. His sister, 10-year-old Savannah and their father also were injured in the crash. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Teen severely injured in crash

What we know:

Easton Lacewell, his 10-year-old sister Savannah, and their father were in the car during the crash on Jonesboro Road in the Lovejoy area on June 30.

He was in the back seat, but he was the most critically injured when another car slammed head on into theirs, the kids' mom said.

Easton’s sister and father were also injured but are recovering.

He remains at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital, with more surgeries ahead of him.

"It's a mom's worst nightmare. I mean, when you get that call, you're like, 'Okay, well, is everybody okay? And they're like, we just need you here,'" Brittany Paul, mother of the crash survivors, said. "The way that it hit. They didn't have any time to react."

Their mother is now pleading for community support as Easton faces a difficult road ahead.

Teen has intestines removed

The backstory:

Brittany Paul said her son underwent emergency surgery to remove part of his intestines.

He also suffered a liver laceration, a broken pelvis, and lower spinal injuries.

"Dad and Savannah were both in the front, he was in the back. And he suffered the worst," Paul said. "He was just a backseat passenger trying to go home. And now we're having to learn to walk."

Paul said Easton’s spinal fluid began leaking during an operation this week, which has further complicated his condition.

Pike County community rallying around family

What you can do:

Paul said she has three other kids back home in Pike County.

Eaton and Savannah (OX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

While family has stepped into support them, she said the trips back and forth to Atlanta are putting a strain on them.

They've launched an online fundraiser to help support the family through Easton's recovery: https://gofund.me/b799135d

"Every time we think we're getting a little bit closer to rehab than one step backwards," Paul said.

But she's glad her children are still alive.

"I didn’t know if I was getting school clothes or if I was making funeral arrangements. And I do not wish that on anybody," she added.

More surgeries for teen planned

What's next:

Easton is scheduled to undergo another surgery to address his spinal fluid leakage on Thursday.

Henry County Police are reportedly investigating the cause of the collision but have not released an update.