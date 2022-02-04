Expand / Collapse search

Photographers line Lake Peachtree for perfect picture of bald eagle

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Peachtree City
The bald eagles had not been seen in the area since 2018, and wildlife photographers and crowds flocked to the area to catch a glimpse.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - It was a special sighting four years in the making in Peachtree City.

A bald eagle was recently seen swooping down from a tall pine tree into the water of Lake Peachtree this week.

The recent sightings have photographers lining the shore to get the perfect shot and the shots are incredible.

Wildlife photographer Eddie Ramirez was one of those looking to capture the eagle in action. He was snapping photos when that eagle sunk its talons into a fish.

Those who have waited for the eagles said there are two adults and four juveniles camping out near the lake.

