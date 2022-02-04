Photographers line Lake Peachtree for perfect picture of bald eagle

It was a special sighting four years in the making in Peachtree City.

A bald eagle was recently seen swooping down from a tall pine tree into the water of Lake Peachtree this week.

The recent sightings have photographers lining the shore to get the perfect shot and the shots are incredible.

Wildlife photographer Eddie Ramirez was one of those looking to capture the eagle in action. He was snapping photos when that eagle sunk its talons into a fish.

Those who have waited for the eagles said there are two adults and four juveniles camping out near the lake.

