Celebrate spring on The Green at Phipps Plaza

Phipps Plaza is bringing in spring with a plethora of events this March.

It starts with Big Green Egg Week at the Citizens Market Food Hall. Between March 12 and 15, a different cuisine will be served each day from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. That includes Taco Tuesday, Wing it Wednesday, Burger Thursday and Guinness Friday.

Phipps will celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a party on The Green. Bring the family and enjoy live music, face painting, games, and Irish-inspired food and drinks. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, from noon to 7 p.m.

The following week, the first round of March Madness will be streamed on The Green. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-high 60s on March 21.

If you know a little about a lot, grab a friend and hit the food hall on a Thursday. Trivia is held every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Your knowledge will be rewarded, there are prizes for first, second and third place.

The first official day of spring, known as the vernal equinox, is March 19. The meteorological first day of spring was March 1.