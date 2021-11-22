Child found in car of man shot and killed in Buckhead, police say

article

A child was found in the car of a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed near Phipps Plaza on Monday evening.

Officers were called out to the 700 block of Park Regency Place NE around 6:40 p.m. Atlanta police said they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the actual shooting happened about a block away.

"At this point, we know that there are actually two separate incident locations," said Lieutenant Ralph Woolfolk, APD Homicide Unit. "The individual in question was shot at least one time. He was able to make entry back into his vehicle and subsequently, that vehicle did come to rest not too far from the initial incident location."

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Phipps Blvd. on Nov. 22, 2021. (FOX 5)

Investigators said the man died at the scene.

"This appears to be an incident that was isolated," said Lt. Woolfolk. "These individuals appear to have known one another and unfortunately there were shots fired on the scene and the victim did succumb to his injuries."

Investigators said they found a child inside the victim's vehicle.

"We do know there was a child in the car at the point in time that the incident took place," said Lt. Woolfolk.

Police would not expand upon the age or relationship of the child to the person shot.

"That child is safe," said Lt. Woolfolk adding the child was released to the care of a relative.

FOX 5 crews saw crime scene tape block Alexander Road that leads to the Park Regency and a few nearby apartments.

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Phipps Blvd. on Nov. 22, 2021. (FOX 5)

The APD Homicide Unit was brought in to work the case.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Details surrounding the shooting, a motive, or a possible suspect have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

