Man shot during attempted robbery near DeKalb County high school

A DeKalb County man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot during an attempted robbery.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday on Phillips Road near Marbut Road, which is close to Lithonia High School.

Police say the 29-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached by the would-be robber.

During the altercation, investigators say the gunman fired at least once, hitting the victim in the arm.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. He is in serious condition but is expected to survive his injuries.

So far, police have not released the identity of the victim and have not arrested anyone for the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department.