Phaedra Parks announces return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Phaedra Parks is making a comeback to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after a six-season hiatus. Parks announced her return in a video, where she is seen stepping out of a private jet while holding a peach, symbolizing her return to the show.

Fans have been eagerly requesting Bravo to bring Parks back for the 16th season, and their wishes have been granted. The upcoming season will also feature other notable cast members, including original housewife Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton, and newcomer Brittany Eady.

With this exciting lineup, the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta promises to deliver drama, entertainment, and all the glamour fans love.