Petition launched to bring Trader Joe's to Atlantic Station

A longtime grocery store in Atlantic Station has officially closed its doors.

After more than 20 years in business, the Publix location shut down, prompting residents to launch an online petition calling for a Trader Joe’s to take its place. Supporters say the nearest Trader Joe’s is miles away.

What we know:

The petition has gathered nearly 1,600 signatures, according to Secret Atlanta.

Trader Joe's told Secret Atlanta that they are "actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country" but "do not have a location confirmed in Atlantic Station."

Atlantic Station previously sent a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta about the closure of Publix that read:

The retail industry is cyclical, and Atlantic Station continues to adapt in ways that strengthen our position as a leading mixed-use destination. With the planned closure of Publix on Dec. 27, 2025, we have an opportunity to reimagine the space and consider concepts that will add new options and value to the surrounding community.

Plans for the space will be shared as details are finalized. Atlantic Station continues to welcome a healthy mix of local and national brands joining the district, including the 2025 openings of the expanded Atlanta Falcons & Atlanta United Team Store, Art Station ATL and MINISO. Busy Bee Café is slated to open in 2026, and additional announcements are expected in the first quarter of the new year.

Following the announcement of the closure, residents held a rally to protest the closure of the grocery store, saying senior citizens and residents in the area without cars would be severely impacted by the lack of a grocery store in the area.

