Atlantic Station Publix scheduled for closure at end of December

The Brief Publix will close its Atlantic Station location at the end of the year, with the final day of business expected on Dec. 27. Employees were notified Monday, marking the end of a store that has operated at the mixed-use development since 2005. The store’s small footprint and unusual parking setup are believed to have contributed to the decision.



Publix will shut down its Atlantic Station store at the end of the year, bringing an abrupt end to nearly two decades of operation in the Midtown Atlanta development, according to Tomorrow's News Today. Employees were informed of the plans on Monday and the closure is expected to take place shortly after Christmas, possibly as early as Dec. 27.

What we know:

The store, which opened in October 2005 alongside anchors such as Dillard’s, Regal Cinemas, DSW and LA Fitness, has been a fixture of the mixed-use property since its launch. The location, listed as store No. 1010, spans just over 30,000 square feet — significantly smaller than most Publix supermarkets — and features an unconventional layout.

Customer parking is located in a deck beneath the store, requiring shoppers to use elevators to access the sales floor. While not uncommon for urban grocers, the configuration is known to limit larger purchases due to the added inconvenience. Those factors, combined with the tight footprint, may have played a role in the company’s decision to close the store.

What they're saying:

Atlantic Station management confirmed Publix is closing on Dec. 27 and sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The retail industry is cyclical, and Atlantic Station continues to adapt in ways that strengthen our position as a leading mixed-use destination. With the planned closure of Publix on Dec. 27, 2025, we have an opportunity to reimagine the space and consider concepts that will add new options and value to the surrounding community.

Plans for the space will be shared as details are finalized. Atlantic Station continues to welcome a healthy mix of local and national brands joining the district, including the 2025 openings of the expanded Atlanta Falcons & Atlanta United Team Store, Art Station ATL and MINISO. Busy Bee Café is slated to open in 2026, and additional announcements are expected in the first quarter of the new year.

What's next:

A search revealed that the Publix Store No. 800 at 2562 Shallowford Road NE in Atlanta also appears to be closing.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Publix for additional information.