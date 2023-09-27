PETA to memorialize chickens killed in Hall County truck accident

Animal rights group PETA says it plans to memorialize a flock of chickens killed in a truck accident in Hall County last week.

Officials say the truck, which was carrying both live and dead chickens, overturned on the northbound lanes of Athens Highway north of Al Mangum Road.

The accident caused the highway to shut down as crews worked to clean the road.

Photos shared by the Hall County Sheriff's Office showed the truck clipped on its side with birds spilled all over the highway.

(Hall County Sheriff's Office)

In response to the crash, PETA says that it will place a message near the site advocating for a vegan lifestyle.

"I'm ME, Not MEAT," the message reads. "See the Individual. Go Vegan."

"Each of the chickens on this truck experienced terror and agony as she was crushed to death or suffocated," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA urges everyone to see chickens as the sensitive beings they are and go vegan."

The group says that there have been 42 animal-transport truck crashes in 2023.