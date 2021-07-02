Pet groups sound alarm on CDC ban on importing dogs

In two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services will no longer allow dogs from certain countries into the United States.

They’re implementing the ban because the CDC has found a significant increase in the number of imported dogs with rabies.

Three months ago, Noah Pines adopted Remi, a small Golden Retriever, from "Adopt a Golden Atlanta." The nonprofit says Remi originally hails from China.

"She's shy but incredibly sweet. If she sees another golden, they're like best friends instantly," Pines said.

"During COVID, dogs became scarce, it was a time when everybody wants dogs perfect time to get a dog," director of Adopt a Golden Stephanie Kenney said. "Our goal is to find excellent homes for Golden Retrievers."

Over the past 18 years, Kenney says they’ve rescued more than 4,000 dogs from all over the world, especially countries such as China and Turkey, where they run wild and culturally aren’t seen as house pets.

A forthcoming CDC ban on July 14th will prevent dogs like Remi from entering the US.

"Thousands of dogs will die with a ban for a year," Kenney said.

According to the CDC, 6% of all dogs imported into the Unites States arrive from countries at high risk for dog rabies. Inadequately vaccinated dogs are not protected against rabies and are a public health threat, as the disease can be fatal for humans and dogs.

Dogs from high-risk countries may be imported only with CDC’s advance written approval.

Kenney hopes to receive that and more.

"We put together a coalition to talk to politicians to see what we can do about that ban and get an exemption to bring over dogs from China," she said.

