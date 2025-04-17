Person who violently attacked gas station clerk in Locust Grove sought

article

Authorities in Henry County are searching for a person who violently attacked a gas station clerk late Tuesday night in Locust Grove.

What we know:

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:27 p.m. on April 15 at the Shell Service Station located at 3248 Highway 155 South. The attacker entered the store and immediately began punching the clerk in the face, leaving the victim with visible injuries.

Investigators believe the possible suspect may live in the Heron Bay subdivision in Locust Grove.

The Henry County Police Department has released surveillance images of the suspect and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Thyme at 770-288-8259, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or anonymously send tips, photos, and videos via text to 770-220-7009.