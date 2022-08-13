Person smashes Smyrna Police Department windows during 'mental health crisis'
article
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police said someone having a "mental health crisis" smashed windows at the Smyrna Police Department on Saturday morning.
Police said the issue was resolved and the unnamed person was taken to a "mental health facility."
The windows were smashed out at the public safety complex between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday on Atlanta Road.
Medics responded and got the person help. No officers were injured, officials said.