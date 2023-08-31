Expand / Collapse search

Person shot overnight at motel on Flat Shoals Road

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a motel on Flat Shoals Road in the Panthersville area.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police were last seen knocking on doors at the motel looking for possible witnesses.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 31. 

No other information has been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA