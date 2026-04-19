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Person shot on MARTA bus near Columbia Drive

By
Published  April 19, 2026 12:21pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A person was shot while on a bus at a DeKalb County intersection Saturday evening.
    • The victim was shot in the arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
    • Investigators are working to determine what led to the gunfire; no suspect information has been released.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting on a bus at a busy DeKalb County intersection sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of Columbia Drive and Memorial Drive at approximately 7 PM following reports of a person shot on a bus. DeKalb County police were already at the scene when additional officers arrived.

The victim was shot in the arm. Emergency responders transported the person to a local hospital for further care.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the shooter was on the bus or if the shots were fired from outside the vehicle. No description of a suspect has been provided by investigators.

What's next:

The Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) is currently investigating the incident. Officers are working to gather more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Source: Information in this report comes from MARTA police. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNewsMARTA