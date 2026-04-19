Person shot on MARTA bus near Columbia Drive
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting on a bus at a busy DeKalb County intersection sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.
What we know:
Officers responded to the intersection of Columbia Drive and Memorial Drive at approximately 7 PM following reports of a person shot on a bus. DeKalb County police were already at the scene when additional officers arrived.
The victim was shot in the arm. Emergency responders transported the person to a local hospital for further care.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if the shooter was on the bus or if the shots were fired from outside the vehicle. No description of a suspect has been provided by investigators.
What's next:
The Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) is currently investigating the incident. Officers are working to gather more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Source: Information in this report comes from MARTA police.