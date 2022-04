article

Police said one person was shot in the parking lot of a Gainesville Walmart.

The scene was on Shallowford Road near Lakeshore Mall.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Police have a person of interest in custody and said the shooter and victim appear to know each other.

Police said the situation appears to be domestic-related.

