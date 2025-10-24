Person reportedly driving stolen U-Haul fatally shot by Smyrna officer

The Brief Police say the driver of a stolen U-Haul was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Friday. The incident happened near McLinden Avenue and Concord Road around 6 a.m. GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.



A fatal shooting involving a Smyrna police officer was reported early Friday morning.

What we know:

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. during a traffic stop near McLinden Avenue and Concord Road.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, the driver — who was allegedly driving a stolen U-Haul — was shot and killed during the incident.

What we don't know:

The driver has not yet been identified. We also don't know at this time what led up to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to review the case, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.