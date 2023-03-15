Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Person of interest sought in deadly Ellenwood shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Khalee Phipps article

Khalee Phipps

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a man investigators call a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man last November.

Khalee Phipps, 18, is wanted for questioning in the death of Keelon Tate, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Tate was found shot inside a Pahaska Court home the evening of Nov. 25, 2022, investigators say. Tate did not survive his injuries.

Phipps is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Police say he may or may not be armed, but regardless, he should not be approached.

Investigators say Phipps is known to hang around the Allenhurst area in addition to Clayton County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747, 404-577-TIP, or Detective Walker at 770-473-5483.