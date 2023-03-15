Person of interest sought in deadly Ellenwood shooting

article

Authorities are searching for a man investigators call a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man last November.

Khalee Phipps, 18, is wanted for questioning in the death of Keelon Tate, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Tate was found shot inside a Pahaska Court home the evening of Nov. 25, 2022, investigators say. Tate did not survive his injuries.

Phipps is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Police say he may or may not be armed, but regardless, he should not be approached.

Investigators say Phipps is known to hang around the Allenhurst area in addition to Clayton County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747, 404-577-TIP, or Detective Walker at 770-473-5483.