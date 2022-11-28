Young man shot, killed in Ellenwood

Clayton County police officers are investigating a homicide they believe took place on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood.

Officers said they were called to the scene on Nov. 25 around 6:53 p.m. That's when they said they found deceased 23-year-old Keelon Tate. He had been shot.

Right now, Clayton County police detectives said they are following up with all of their leads.

This investigation is in it's preliminary phase, and no further information has been released.