Person of interest named in case of murdered teen found in East Point

East Point police have named a person of interest in the beating death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found dumped next to a vacant house.

Investigators would like to speak with Jamarcus McCrary about the case.

East Point police found the teen’s beaten body nearly three months ago. They said the teen is not from metro Atlanta. Investigators are still piecing together exactly how she ended up dead miles away from home.

Police credit a sketch with helping them finally put a name to a disturbing murder that shocked their city. Her name has not been released, but investigators have spoke with her family, who live outside of metro Atlanta.

This GBI sketch shows a teen found dead beside an East Point home on the morning of Feb. 12, 2022. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Just after midnight on February 12, police found the teen's beaten body beside a vacant house on Ben Hill Road near Washington Road. Detectives told FOX 5 she was reported missing shortly before her body was found.

An autopsy determined the girl died from blunt force trauma.

This is a Crime Stoppers Atlanta case and tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward. Anyone with information on McCrary's whereabouts is asked to call the East Point Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 404-559-6300.