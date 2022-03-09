East Point body: Person of interest in teen's killing has distinct tattoo on chest, police say

article

Police said a sketch of a teen found dead beside a vacant home in East Point has led to thousands of tips.

Now, police have developed a person of interest.

Police shared a photo of a woman, which was saved to a cell phone found at the vacant property where investigators discovered the teen's body. Police said the woman has a tattoo that appears to say "Blessed" on their chest.

Police shared an image of a person of interest in a death investigation of a teen, left, in East Point.

This woman is the East Point Police Department's only person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 404-559-6300 or email police@eastpointcity.org.

Have police identified the teen found dead in East Point?

This GBI sketch shows a teen found dead beside an East Point home on the morning of Feb. 12, 2022. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The child has not been identified, but the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a rendering and a sketch of the body.

Police said the girl may be identifiable by her freckles.

Investigators said she was wearing a gold necklace that said 2005 and an anklet with the word "wixked" in beads.

When, where was the girl's body found?

Police found the beaten corpse just after midnight on Feb. 12 beside a vacant house on Ben Hill Road near Washington Road.

A police captain said her body wasn't out there long before they made the horrific discovery.

East point boy's autopsy results

An autopsy determined the girl died from blunt force trauma.

