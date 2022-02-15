Person ejected, killed in wreck on Atlanta's Monroe Drive

article

One person has died in a wreck in northeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Investigators tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monroe Drive near Dutch Valley Road.

According to police, a Hyundai Elantra was traveling down Monroe when it lost control and hit a sign.

During the crash, the driver was ejected and killed.

The crash shut down all lanes on Monroe Drive between Dutch Valley Road and Hillpine Drive. Drivers should plan for delays and take an alternate route.

The investigation into the crash continues.

